Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says he has reconciled with his predecessor, Mr Gabriel Suswam.

The governor told newsmen in Makurdi on Monday that the reconciliation took place at a meeting convened by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

He said the traditional ruler pleaded with them to embrace peace and work together for the overall good of the state in general and Tivland in particular.

Ortom said Ayatse further urged them to put aside their differences and place Benue first in all their dealings so that the state could move forward.

The governor said the meeting was worthwhile as they both agreed to work together for the development of the state..

He also stated that the meeting had nothing to do with politics, adding that he was not seeking for a platform to contest the 2019 general elections as being speculated in some quarters.

Ortom further said that he had suspended all political activities until the security challenges confronting the state were tackled and all Internally Displaced Persons returned to their homes.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the deployment of the military to the state to tackle the security challenges there.

Ortom said the deployment of the troops to the state would help restore peace.