The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has described the Senator Hunkuyi led faction of the party as illegal, saying that an illegitimate group cannot suspend the state Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The party, therefore, describe that the purported suspension of El-Rufai as laughable and should be disregarded by well-meaning Nigerians.

This was also as the party said, sales of forms for the party primaries ahead of the Kaduna State local government elections slated for May 12, will commence this week.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive committee (SEC) meeting at the party Secretariat on Ali Akilu road, Kaduna on Monday, Acting Secretary of the party, Yahaya Baba Pate said, the meeting adopted the recommendations of the State Working Committee on the local government elections and commended the ongoing registration of party members throughout the state.

Pate said the party is set to roll out the timetable in few days time, for the party primaries ahead of the local government elections.

Speaking on the suspension of Governor El-Rufai by a faction of the party, Pate said, the ‘so-called’ chairman of the faction, Danladi Wada is an imposter, adding that such person lacks the power to suspend any member of the party not to talk of the Governor.

He said, “the authentic chairman of the party is Alhaji Shuaibu Idris. He is the chairman recognised by the national leadership of the party. Just last week, he received an invitation letter from the national secretariat, signed by the National Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun, inviting him to National Executive Committee meeting next week.

“The Senator Hunkuyi led group is illegitimate. As far as we are concerned, most of them have been expelled including the so-called factional chairman, Danladi Wada. As for Senator Hunkuyi, he is under six months suspension, because we cannot expel him. Only the national leadership can expel him because he is a political office holder”, Pate said.