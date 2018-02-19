Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have advised the party to adopt a consensus candidate for the July 14 governorship election in order to forestall a crisis during the party’s primaries.

About 32 persons have indicated interest the party’s ticket for the election, with others making consultations with a view to joining the race.

The party leaders, under the Ekiti Kete Good Citizens, on Monday visited the secretariat of the party in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to make representation to members of the State Working Committee.

Leading the group, Ayodeji Babatola, told the state Chairman of the party, Jide Awe, and his executive members that the party should explore ways of seeing the emergence of a consensus candidate before primaries.

He however noted that should the party fail to get a consensus candidate, it must ensure that its primary election was free, fair and credible in order to present a formidable team against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“APC can’t afford to lose Ekiti, because that can affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid,” Mr. Babatola said.

“The PDP will have their candidate from the North and that will deplete the APC’s votes, but once the South-west is strong to be able to deliver, of which Ekiti is part of, the job will be easier .

“We are ready to partner with the SWC to promote and sell our candidate and to manage the post primary crisis in our dear party provided the right things are done.”

Mr. Awe assured that the party would work with like-minds to reclaim power from the PDP.

“There is nothing we are particular about than getting a candidate that can win election and that can only be possible when the primary is not rigged,” he said.

“We are assuring you that we are committed to that course and nothing, including money and positions will influence us from actualizing that in the interest of our party.”