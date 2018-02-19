The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the alleged N10 billion theft by officials of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is the height of official hypocrisy‎ by President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party also disputed the claim of Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that Nigerian was in safe hands when the reality on the ground showed that the nation is on autopilot and drifting to the precipice.

In a statement, yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan‎, PDP said the Buhari presidency’s incompetence is manifesting on daily basis.

The party said it was shocking that the NHIS money was syphoned through the Federal Government Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is under the direct purview of the presidency.

“Nigerians can now see the level of debauchery associated with this administration. It is appalling that a government can be so depraved that it superintended over the stealing of money meant to provide healthcare for the citizens,” the party said.

PDP noted that the only reason for the concealment was because the ‎presidency was complicit, while the stolen fund was being used to service an anti-people cabal brazenly operating in the Buhari-led presidency.

“We challenge the presidency to speak out on this report as well as similarly reported sleazes that has occurred under its watch.

“Who in the presidency authorized the withdrawal of the money from the TSA and who are the beneficiaries thereof?

“What has the presidency to say about revelations that it ordered the reinstatement of the indicted Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Yusuf Usman, to help conceal these illegal withdrawals and shield members of the presidency cabals involved in the deal?

“Until and unless the presidency clears its name by investigating, exposing and prosecuting those involved, it must directly be held responsible for this wicked act against Nigerians, who daily suffer hunger, deprivation and death owing to the corruption in the APC government,” the statement added.

The PDP expressed shock that Alhaji Mohammed, could tell Nigerians abroad that the country was in safe hands under Buhari when under the administration, Nigerians were inflicted with economic and security problems.

It said either the minister had lost touch with reality or he was just trying to play with words to please the incompetent Buhari presidency or its crisis-ridden party, the APC.

“If a minister of information who ought to give the correct state of affairs can announce that a government which collapsed the nation’s once robust economy and plagued it with violence, ethnic division and political tension, is indeed a safe hand, then our nation is in much more trouble under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“How can anybody say that the same presidency whose incompetence and bad policies are directly responsible for the unabated killings, massive unemployment and job losses, a collapse of businesses and even the lingering fuel crisis which has brought untold hardship in the land is indeed a safe hand?

“This is a government under whose watch the nation has become heavily polarized along dangerous fault lines and where citizens now live in fear and mutual suspicion; where citizens are slaughtered by the day by marauders; where hunger and strange diseases ravage the people due to its bad policies.

“The reasonable takeaway from the statement of the information minister is that this government has come to its wits end and has no solution for the troubles it caused the nation,” PDP said.

It added that the minister’s statement has further exposed the fact that this failed administration is not the least remorseful for the pain it has caused the people, which underpins its arrogance and disdain towards Nigerians.