A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Senator Ayodele Arise, has said that he was in the race to win the July 14 poll for the party and serve the people of the state.

Arise, a member of the sixth Senate said he has what it takes to defeat Governor Ayo Fayose and his anointed candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola, if elected as the APC flag bearer for the impending election.

He spoke at the weekend when he and hundreds of his supporters visited the APC secretariat in Ado Ekiti, the state capital to formally declare his intent contest the plum seat on the party’s platform.

Arise said: “By the grace of God, we will not only drive Ayo Fayose away, we will ensure that he will not succeed himself. We will defeat him and his nominee.

“In my political career, I was attacked twice and kidnapped just because of my resolve to serve the people. I am here to dedicate the rest of my life to the service of my people. I am not a late comer to the party. I want it to be on record that l am part of history when Fayose was sent parking. ”

The former federal legislator promised to turn Ekiti State into one of the major producers of rice by establishing a rice mills and package same for sale within and outside the state if he realises his ambition of ruling the state.

The former Chairman of Senate Committee on Privatisation while unfolding his agenda to develop Ekiti before the party executives and supporters also promised to establish three special institutions in each of the three senatorial districts of the state that are Science-based with priority for the conduct of researches to enhance the development of the state and the country at large.

Former Commissioner for Environment during the Segun Oni administration, Otunba Segun Olanrewaju, and his supporters, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC at the ceremony.