Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, has expressed optimism on becoming the country’s next President after the 2019 general elections.

According to him, “There is no soul on earth that can stop the will of Allah if He desired that I should be President of this country no matter the intimidation or harassment through court persecution, I shall certainly be.”

Lamido stated this at a grand rally attended by thousands of his supporters at a ceremony to commission his presidential Campaign office in Birninkudu area of the state.

He said, “The 2019 presidential election is undoubtedly going to be between two northern Muslim Fulani men‎ that were both at one time governors and ministers at their different times.

“The difference between myself and Buhari is that although he was one time a governor under the military but never served the people; he was a minister of Petroleum that was not known by many whereas, during my time as Foreign Affairs minister, I was known all over the world while my work as a former governor of eight years is there to speak for me.”

Lamido stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is only a Fulani man by birth, and challenged him to translate some sentences he spoke to the crowd into Fulfulde.

He claimed that was tormented and jailed for his belief in the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

He said Buhari and the opposition party told lies to Nigerians prior to the 2015 elections adding, “Now the people have known better and that would manifest in the 2019 polls.

“All what have been preached by the present administration of APC were sheer mockery and lies.”