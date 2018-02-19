The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) yesterday promised to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe alleged incidence of underage voting during the recent local government elections in the state.

According to a statement made available in Kano and signed by the Chairman of KANSIEC, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka, “We are also confident that the outcome of the investigation will vindicate us and strengthen the confidence of the public in KANSIEC to conduct free and fair local government election.

“As the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate, we would like to express our willingness to accord full cooperation to the team of investigators to ascertain the veracity of the allegation made in respect of underage voting during the conduct of the election.

“While we hail the INEC’s decision to investigate the allegation, we want to restate our stand that the election, which was supervised by independent monitors (Civil Society Organisations) is adjudged as the most peaceful in the history of Kano State.”

Following video footages that went viral on the social media of children participating in the last local government elections in Kano State recently, INEC, through its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had promised that his commission would investigate the allegation.