A member of Imo State Elders Advisory Council, Bishop Udo Azogu, says the APC-led government in the state is currently facing crisis because his advice was not heeded by party faithful.

He said that with the prevailing trend of intolerance and rascality within the leadership of the party, coupled with a collective sense of ambivalence towards reconciliation by party elders, the APC-led government of Imo State appears to be moving on a dangerous collision course with anarchy and warned key players in the party to tread with caution in order to save the party from imminent collapse.

“My request for cessation of hostilities among party faithful was not heeded, resulting in the present impasse.

Bishop Azogu, who spoke in Abuja, lamented that events unfolding in quick succession in the once celebrated APC-led government of Imo State is gradually spiraling out of control with far reaching consequences on the peace, security and stability of a state that was once adjudged the most peaceful in Nigeria.

According to him, signals of great conflict within the APC-led administration of Imo State started emerging with the jostle for various elective offices, including a new successor to Governor Okorocha, whose second term in office expires in 2019.

