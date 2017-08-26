The Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State, has zoned its governorship ticket to the Northern Zone of the state.

Announcing the zoning formula, the Chairman of the Party, Hon Francis Orugu, said the zoning was a decision of critical stakeholders of the party for fairness and equity.

He explained that, it was adopted by party stakeholders to give every part of the state, a sense of belonging.

“The Nasarawa South has governed the state for 12 years, the Nasarawa West has governed the state for 8, therefore, it is only fair for the Nasarawa North to produce a governor for the state,” he said.

The Chairman called on stakeholders from the Northern Zone of the state to put their house in order and produce a credible candidate that would deliver the state to the party in 2019.

He also announced the defection of the Former Attorney General of the State, Hon Innocent Lagi, to the party describing him as a big catch for the party.