The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has faulted as “staged managed” the reported defection of over 500 members of the opposition party into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that those who purportedly defection are not card carrying members of the APC.

According to the APC, though some of those that defected were in the party to contest the last Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly primaries of the party and left after emerging looser, the alleged attempts by the PDP to use Trump up defection as a yardstick for celebrating Governor Dickson is laughable.

The State Chairman of APC in Bayelsa, Hon. Joseph Fafi, noted that though the serious attempts by the PDP led Governor Seriake Dickson administration is laughable and interesting,” the APC sympathise with the PDP on the abysmal failure of the Fineman Wilson committee to woo APC members. Despite the many months of hardwork travelling from LGA to LGA wasting tax payers money and promises of gold and silver they were not able to convice a single stakeholder to dump the APC .”

Joseph Fafi, in a statement issued via email, stated that “The APC notes with interest the purported defection of some unknown persons claiming to be APC members in Bayelsa state to PDP. We wish to state that apart from a few persons who came in from the PDP to contest the last APC Govenorship primaries and left immediately after their failure none of the other mentioned persons are card carrying members of the APC in Bayelsa state neither are they known within their wards.”

” This action of the PDP is no doubt a continuation of the grand deception of the people of Bayelsa state and Nigerians as a whole. That the PDP has been rejected in Bayelsa state is a fact well known by the smallest child in the state. We wish to sympathise with the PDP on the abysmal failure of the Fineman Wilson committee to woo APC members. Despite the many months of hardwork travelling from LGA to LGA wasting tax payers money and promises of gold and silver they were not able to convice a single stakeholder to dump the APC.

Having seen the best of the PDP, the APC is more confident than ever to win the next set of Elections in the state.”

“The APC wishes to congratulate it’s teeming supporters for their steadfastness assuring that the waiting period with soon be over.

It would be recalled that hundreds of key actors in All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what looks like a signal to the 2019 general elections in Bayelsa state.

Among those who defected to the PDP included a returnee former State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tarila Tebepah; former Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Engr. Monday Karibo; former Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Stephen Erebo; former member of the House of Assembly,

Hon. Franklin Otele and a former key chieftain of the party, Hon. Iro Kominibo. Others are former Commissioner, Hon Geseye Isowo; a former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Johnson Alalibo; returnee former chieftain of PDP, Chief Victor Awala; and former House of Assembly member, Hon. Ayiba Duba.

The defectors also include former Majority Leader of Yenagoa Local Government Council, Hon. Leader Stanley; and Chairman of Education Authority Ogbia, Chief Alfred Eto Egesi.

They all led thousands of their supporters to defect to the PDP. The defection took place during the 6th anniversary celebration of the Restoration Government of Henry Seriake Dickson and Grand Rally, held at the Oxbow Lake Pavillion in Swali, Yenagoa and witnessed by the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Thereafter, the defectors dropped their brooms, the symbol of APC membership and threw them into the ocean, signifying the end of their membership of APC.

Secondus said, “Please drop your brooms. The broom has brought killings, hunger and starvation. Never again will our people witness killing and hunger. I hereby congratulate you and welcome you to our party.

“We just came back from Abia State and the PDP governors are performing. This is the party that can rescue the country from hunger, killing and starvation.“

The PDP chairman warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging and other forms of manipulation and irregularities in the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, governor Henry Seriake Dickson stated that the 6th anniversary was a display of what the New Bayelsa has come to represent.

He said, “In the new Bayelsa, we receive and welcome everybody. Bayelsa State is the foundation of PDP. In the last election, the APC did everything to take Bayelsa. They now wanted to destroy the soul and spirit of the party because they know that PDP has its soul in Bayelsa. Six years in the saddle, you’re all here celebrating our achievements because you supported us.

“We are also using this Valentine Day (because I am the only Valentine governor) to celebrate. Bayelsa Valentine is a special one.”

According to him, Prince Uche Secondus is the first Ijaw man to be chairman of a major political party in Nigeria, adding “we are with you and will be with you always.”

Dickson said people should not be misled by APC negative propaganda in the media because his administration has performed well.

The governor said, “Bayelsa state has wonderful schools. Welcome to the new Bayelsa. If you (APC leaders) are truly on ground, ask your people what the Federal Government has done for them. Politics is not about cultism, drug abuse, but service to the people. Their only hope is that elections would be manipulated for them by federal might. This time it will be worse for them. Bayelsa said should to support us.”