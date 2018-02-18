The Katsina State Elders Forum will soon reply former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, Governor Aminu Masari said on Sunday in Daura.

“The elders forum will consider the possibility of replying the recent letter by President Olusegun Obasanjo to Buhari.

“We intend to place an advertorial in the national dailies to respond to the issues he raised,” Masari told newsmen, shortly after he led the elders on a condolence visit to President Buhari in Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obasanjo, in the letter, assessed the performance of the President since he assumed office on May 29, 2015 and advised him to step down in 2019.

But Masari, who did not state the views of the elders on the issues raised by Obasanjo, said that the forum had studied the letter and would respond to its contents.

He said: “The response will not be long in coming; it will be very soon.”

Masari said that the elders were in Daura to condole Buhari over the death of his two sisters – Hajiya Aisha Mamman and Hajiya Halima Dauda and described their demise as “very saddening”.

He added: “We came to formally commiserate with the President and also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“We also told the President to accept the development as destined by the Almighty.”

Among the elders who condoled the President were Justice Mamman Nasir (rtd), Brig-Gen Ahmed Daku (rtd), Justice Sadiq Mahuta and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

Others included: the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, traditional title holders, among others.