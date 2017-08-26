Dr Yunusa Tanko, National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), has denied reports credited to him that President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned through air conditioners in his office.

Some youths on Friday had asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to quiz Tanko to shed more light on his claim which he allegedly made during a television interview.

But speaking in a chat on Saturday, Tanko said he never categorically said the president was poisoned but said there were several rumours one of which is that the President was poisoned through air conditioners in his office.

“What I said was that there were rumours that the President was poisoned through air conditioners in his office. I never categorically said he was poisoned”.

“I said there were rumours that the President was poisoned and it is creating a problem in the North. So, I am one of the people that is very happy that Mr President came back alive, not on a wheelchair, stretcher or life support machine”.

“His coming back has now proven that he is not poisoned so that it cannot create more violence in the North. That was what I said and you can check the video clip online” he said