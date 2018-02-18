A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has suspended Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state, for six months.

El-Rufai’s suspension is coming three days after the faction, known as Kaduna Restoration Group, issued him a query and suspended three of his aides for 18 months.

The faction led by Suleiman Hunkuyi, leader of the faction and senator representing Kaduna north central, had accused el-Rufai of “anti-party activities and anti-human activities”.

Hukunyi had said if the governor did not respond to the query within 48 hours, “the state working committee will sit down and deliberate”.

vIn a statement on Sunday, the faction said el-Refai refused to honour the invitation to defend himself over the allegations levelled against him.

It subsequently concluded to suspend him for six months with immediate effect.

“Sequel to the 48 hours ultimatum issued to the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad Elrufa’i by the Kaduna state working committee of the APC to give explanations and defence on the allegations labelled against him, the SWC under chairmanship of S.I. Danladi Wada on Saturday 17th February 2018 convened, resolved and do consider and ratified the findings and recommendations of the Disciplinary and Fact Finding Committee put before it in accordance with Article 21 (B) (iii) of the APC Constitution, to the effect that having the governor failed to respond accordingly, he stands suspended for a period of 6 months from the APC with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The meeting had in attendance members of the state caucus, members of the national assembly, chairman and members of the state executive and working committees, stakeholders and other prominent members of the APC in attendance.