The Senator who represented Ekiti North, Ayo Arise, has formally joined the 2018 governorship race in Ekiti State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and said the party would defeat Governor Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Arise, who recently held a thanksgiving to celebrate his release from kidnappers’ den, said if he emerged the candidate of the APC, he had the capacity to defeat Governor Fayose and his favourite aspirant, Professor Kolapo Olusola, at the July 14 governorship election.

Arise told the leadership of the APC while at the party’s secretariat that “by the grace of God, we will not only drive Ayo Fayose away, we will ensure that he will not succeed himself. We will defeat him and his nominee.”

The former federal legislator promised to turn Ekiti State into one of the major producers of rice if he realises his ambition of ruling the state.

Arise promised to establish rice mills and package the rice produced in the state for sale within and outside the state.