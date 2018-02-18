Spokesman and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), has said that the former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not fail in his bid to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

Namdas assertions in reaction to fears expressed by the senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be doomed if its national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails in his ongoing reconciliatory moves.

Tinubu had been tasked by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party with a view to putting up a common and formidable front ahead of the 2019 general elections.

But the fiery Kaduna lawmaker who’s currently serving a suspension from the party in his state expressed reservations in the abilty of the party to survive should the former governor of Lagos fails in his assignment.

Nmadas said: “Tinubu will not fail in his assignment. All that people are saying are just mere conjectures since the man has not submitted his report.

“And he has not come out to say that he’s having difficulties carrying out the assignment given to him, no one can say he has failed or he will fail.

“I’m assuring you that there is no one better placed in the APC to carry out such an assignment other than Tinubu. And I’m sure he will succeed, so there is nothing like the party will be doomed,” Namdas said.