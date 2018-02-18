The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has performed in the delivery of democracy dividend.

Speaking during a tour of completed and ongoing projects in Abia State, the PDP National Chairman thanked Ikpeazu for inviting the National Working Committee of the party for the projects inspection.

Secondus said: “Okezie is a performing governor of Abia State.

“I came with our PDP NWC members from Wadata Plaza to see the achievements of Ikpeazu.

“He was bold to invite us because he knew he has performed.

“From the faces of Abians, I am convinced that he has performed.

“The faces I have seen today, I don’t think I have seen it like this before.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has taken over everywhere.

“Those politicians that make things happen in Abia State are with the Governor in PDP.

“This is what PDP Governors in the states are doing.

“All the PDP Governors are in unison and agreement, standing on our party.”

Secondus, also joined Ikpeazu to receive members of the All Progressives Congress who defected to the PDP.

One of them was Hon. Theophilus Ugboaga, the member representing Ikwuano State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly.

The PDP National Chairman also gave hints of many other persons who would join the party soon.

Secondus said: “All the PDP governors are intact, waiting to accept all those that are coming to our party.

“We are on a mission to recover Nigerians from the APC Government.

“Everybody knows that APC has collapsed.

“The APC government is responsible or all the killings in this country.

“We must blame them for misinformation and collapse of the economy.”

Secondus added that the party had embarked on rescue mission to take over power from the APC and return to the Presidency in 2019.

Earlier, Governor Ikpeazu told Secondus that unity, love and togetherness were the salient factors which bind Abia State PDP together.

He said: “The story is that love is here and that is what will take us higher.

“Take it that Abia is safe for PDP.

“We will support all the programmes that you have set up and that will take PDP back to Aso Rock in 2019.

“We have a very long day, you are rebranding PDP without making noise.

“We have done enough but there are more to be done.

“Today, we are commissioning 20 projects and another 20 tomorrow.

“Our achievements have increased our Gross Domestic Product in Abia State.”

Ikpeazu informed the leader of the defectors from APC that his privileges have been restored with immediate effect.

He stated: “You’re so lucky that you are returning in the presence of our national chairman receiving you in this circumstance.

“You’re automatically given all the full privileges.

“We have restored your rights and privileges.

“All the people who started this party are here.”

Among the projects visited were Umuagu Isingwu erosion site, Abia Investment House, Aba Road in Umuahia, Abia State poultry cluster in Umuosu Nsulu, Umuala-Nbawsi Road, Umunkpeyi-Amaiyi-Umuehim Road, Umuanunu-Ekwereazu Ngwa-Akwa Ibom Road, Abia State Multi Skill Development Centre in Unuobiakwa, Owo-Onichangwa-Ikot Ekpene, Osusu Amukwa model school, Ururuaka Road, Ukaegbu Road, Ehere Road, Umuola Road, Ovom Street, Faulks Road, Ifeobara pond, Osisioma flyover, Port Harcourt Road and MCC-Samek.