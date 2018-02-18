The Senator Representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District at the red chambers of the National Assembly, Abdullahi Adamu, has admonished the state deputy governor Silas Agara to eschew underrating anybody in politics.

Senator Adamu made the remark on Sunday in Keffi, when the deputy governor led his campaign train on a consultation tour to the Western senatorial district of the state.

Senator Adamu who is also a former governor of the state stressed that everyone one is important in politics, hence, the need to hold all in high esteem.

He also said that “for you to achieve your goal, you must be ready to step on toes in the interest of the majority.

Adamu described Agara as a worthy political son adding that at the appropriate time he would openly declare for a candidate of his choice.

Speaking earlier, the deputy governor Silas Agara, stated that he was in Keffi to officially inform the senator of his intention to vie for the office of the governor and seek for his blessings.