The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has welcomed the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to probe alleged incidents of underage voting during the conduct of the recent local government elections in the state.

According to a statement in Kano on Sunday signed by the chairman of the Kano electoral body, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka, “We are also confident that the outcome of the investigation will vindicate us and strengthen the confidence of the public in KANSIEC to conduct free and fair local government election.

“As the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate, we would like to express our willingness to accord full cooperation to the team of investigators to ascertain the veracity of the allegation made in respect of underage voting during the conduct of the election.

“While we hail the INEC’s decision to investigate the allegation, we want to restate our stand that the election, which was supervised by independent monitors (civil society organisations) is adjudged most peaceful in the history of Kano State.”

INEC’s move, which was announced by its Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the election preparation workshop in Lagos, was hinged on video footages that went viral, allegedly showing some voters who were obviously children participating in the just concluded local council election in the state.