The former Jigawa Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, over the weekend received over 5,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who decamped to People Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed optimism to defeats President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general election if he gets the presidential ticket by his party.

The ex-governor made the disclosure yesterday at a political rally while commissioning his campaign office in his home local government Birninkudu of the state.

He said that “next year by now I’m a president-elect after the 2019 presidential election.”

Alhaji Sule Lamido who described his aspiration as miracle dared anyone in power from the president downward to attempt at preventing the will of God on my aspiration whoever that person may be.

According to Lamido, ‘the 2019 presidential election is undoubtedly going to be between two northern Muslim Fulani men‎ that were both at one time governors and ministers at their different times”, he declared.

“The difference between myself and Buhari is that although he was one time a governor under the military but never served the people, he was a minister of petroleum that was not known by many whereas, during my time as foreign affairs minister I was known all over the world while my work as former governor of eight years is there to speak for me,” he stated.

Lamido who declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is only a Fulani man by birth also challenged him to translate some sentences he spoke to the crowd in Fulfulde.

Lamido said, “there is no soul on earth that can stop the will of Allah if He desired that I should be president of this country no matter the ‎intimidation or harassment through court persecution, I shall certainly be”, he stated.

He ‎said he has a long known forty years political history through which he rose from party youth to become assembly member, party chieftain, minister and subsequently the governor of Jigawa few failed attempts.

He said he was tormented and jailed for his dogged belief in the entrenchment of democracy in the country which was how they founded the PDP and made former president Olusegun Obasanjo lead to appease the South West that was denied the ticket after the June 12 election.

He said Buhari and APC have told lies to Nigerians prior to the 2015 elections stating that “now the people have known better‎ and that would manifest in the 2019 polls”, he declared.