Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, APC gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna State, says the strength of any political party depends on its mechanism for resolving internal crisis.

Sha’aban, an ex-member of the House of Representatives, stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that crisis in a political party was an ingredient of democracy, adding that politics was all about solving crisis.

“Therefore, crisis in political parties is normal but it all depends on how best a party resolves such crisis,” he said.

Sha’aban, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Chief Bola Tinubu to chair the reconciliation committee.

“Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu is capable and suitable for the post. I am confident that he will definitely deliver the goods successfully.”

On his political ambition, Sha’aban said his politics always incline toward the masses, identifying their needs and devising measures to address such problems.

“I am among the founding fathers of the ruling party, APC. As far as I am concerned, it is where we started, where we stopped and where we shall continue.

“There are of course a lot of agitations, people are saying that I should come out and contest, and we have been getting ourselves ready.

“I belong to the masses and my politics is for the masses; where they go is where I belong,” he assured.

On the 43rd anniversary of Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, which was celebrated recently, Sha’aban said the Emir’s reign was a blessing not only to Zazzau Emirate but Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

“These 43 years are years of blessing to the people of Nigeria. Remember how many primary schools, secondary schools and tertiary institutions we have before the emir was turbaned?

“Now, how many schools do we have? Apart from that, how many institutes do we have presently in Zazzau emirate? All these achievements were witnessed under His Royal Highness, Dr Shehu Idris.

“Talk about business, Zaria is famous especially with establishment of different industries, all these are possible as a result of good leadership from the emir who always promote peace among the people,” he said.