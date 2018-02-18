Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos State House of Representatives, yesterday, endorsed the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office, citing infrastructural development in all sectors of the state.

The APC caucus in the House, led by Majority Leader Femi Gbajabiamila, who presented a letter to the governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, asking him to re-contest in 2019, said the decision to unanimously endorse Ambode for a second term was as “a result of his brilliant performance in office in the last two and half years.”

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the governor, Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers were proud to associate with his achievements, and would be supporting him all the way for another term.

The House Leader, who described the endorsement as history repeating itself, as the caucus was the first to endorse the governor for election in 2015, said it was instructive that there was not a single dissenting voice in the decision to support Ambode for re-election.

“This is a very unique occasion because we have said all we need to say behind closed doors, but they are worth repeating. Ordinarily, some of us have been in this business for a long time and when you have endorsements, there are always one or two dissenting voices, but among all members, there was not one dissenting voice. And I think that is very important.”