The National Chairman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, Malam Shittu Mohammed, says the party has zero tolerance for godfathers, but will give all members a level playing field.

Mohammed made the declaration on Saturday in Yola while addressing members of the party.

He assured the members that they were all automatic delegates in the selection of candidates for all elective posts.

“We have no godfathers, we have no moneybags; ours is a level playing field for all members,” Mohammed said.

The chairman said the party had, however, allocated 30 per cent of its elective positions to women, 25 per cent to youths and five per cent to physically challenged.

“We also believe in restructuring and devolution of power. I want to appeal to the National Assembly to revisit the issues,”he said.

In his welcome address, Adamawa state chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Jada, said APDA had a huge number of followers in the state, where it was considered as a liberator.

Jada said many people in Adamawa had started defecting from other political parties to APDA.

Highlights of the national chairman’s visit to Yola include the swearing-in of the State and Local Government executives of the party and the inauguration of the APDA state headquarters.

The national chairman, who met with party executives, also paid a courtesy call on Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkindo Mustapha.