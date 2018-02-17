The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Saturday called on Nigerians to shun those casting aspersions on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the party.

Oyegun made the call at a grand rally to welcome People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members who defected to the APC on Saturday in Lokoja.

The National Chairman said the President was God sent to heal the wounds of Nigerians adding that his administration has made tremendous improvement in the socio-economic and political development of the country.

He said that the administration has diversified the Nigerian economy from being oil-dependent to being an agriculture-based.

He said there was an ongoing expansion of the rail network and power generation has stabilised at 7,000 Megawatts from 3,000 megawatts at the inception of the administration.

“It is only the beginning of good things that are yet to come,” he said.

Oyegun urged Nigerians not to listen to detractors of the President but be patriotic and support him to achieve more and make life worth living for every Nigerians.

“Kogi will be one of the major sponsors on the day President Muhammadu Buhari decides to go for second term. They say we are quarrelling, they say we are fighting, but credible people are trooping into APC”, he added.

He advised Kogi people to support the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello, saying the governor has positively affected every facet of the state economy.

“I am happy to be here today. I noticed one of the billboards when I was coming in saying, ‘A New Dawn for Kogi State’.

“Kogi People, I want to congratulate you for having an energetic governor in Yahaya Bello. This is a governor that is a good organiser, restless, energetic and full of ideas. I can feel a new energy in Kogi State”, Oyegun said.

Speaking Gov Yahaya Bello urged Buhari to run for a second term in 2019.

“We urge Mr President to run and fly in 2019. Twenty-four APC governors are ready to support you under the leadership of the National Chairman of the party, Mr John Oyegun.”

Bello welcomed PDP members from the three senatorial districts of the state who defected.

He said the APC was where they belonged in the first place adding, “come and sin no more.”

He urged those still in PDP to come back home.

Prof. Stephen Ocheni, Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the crowd was a testimony of the strength of the party in the state.

Mr Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to the governor said the party started with nine members of the state House of Assembly and 100,000 members, but now has 19 legislators and 500,000 members.

