The Amalgamated Youths Forum in Taraba on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019 so as to enable him to consolidate on the good work he started in 2015.

The Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Murtala Maihula, who made the call in Jalingo at rally organised by the youths from the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, said that the country was better off under the leadership of President Buhari.

He added that many programmes and projects had been initiated to improve the fortunes of the ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, the present administration was fighting corruption vigorously to save the country from collapse and for which, he said, it deserved a second term to consolidate these laudable achievements.

The chairman maintained that despite his health challenges, President Buhari has been able to bring development into sectors such as railway transportation, power, agriculture and also provided employment opportunities to millions of Nigerian youths.

Maihula explained that the gigantic project ever, the Mambilla Hydro-Power Plant was being executed in Taraba state by the Buhari administration.

He added that the people of the state and youths in particular have no option than to encourage Buhari to contest again in 2019.

“The Multi billion Naira Mambilla Hydro-Power Plant is the most expensive project ever initiated by any government in Nigeria and that project is being executed by the Buhari government in Taraba state” he said .

He said that aside from calling on Buhari and Osinbajo to contest, the youths also urged the TUC president, Mr Bobboi Kaigama, to contest for the governorship of the state come 2019.

“We are confident that Kaigama will not only work for the unity of our state but also deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state “, he added.

Also, Taraba state coordinator Buhari/Osinbajo for 2019, Alhaji Yakubu Gwamna, called on president Buhari to ignore letters and insinuations from certain sections of Nigeria advising him not to contest in 2019.

According to him, such calls were not in the interest of Nigerians, who worked very hard to vote him to power in 2015.

Gwamna also stated that since 1999, no Nigerian leader had released so much amount of funds to state governors like President Buhari but, added that the funds had not been properly utilised to improve the living conditions of ordinary people.

