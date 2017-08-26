Former Senator and current Special Assistant to the President on Senate Matters, Ita Enang, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for fulfilling his promises to Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Saturday in Uyo, Enang said the President has delivered enough democracy dividends to Akwa Ibom in line with its position as the highest revenue earner for the country.

Enang listed the projects executed by the President to include the N56bn Calabar –Itu –Ikot Ekpene Road with a spur to Ididep, the $11bn Lagos – Uyo- Calabar railroad project as well as the appointments of prominent indigenes into prominent federal positions.

Maintaining that the country has never had it so good, he urged that Buhari be supported to for a second term so that he can complete all the lofty visions he has started in the state.

Enang said he went to Atlanta Georgia to represent the President at the annual convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc, (AKISAN).

The presidential aide said he mesmerized AKISAN with all the achievements of President Buhari and called for support for him.

“The President had what to account for, and he sent me to the AKISAN Convention plenary to give account to Akwa Ibom State indigenes in USA”

While acknowledging the contributions of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the State, Enang however said the credit should go to President Buhari who released the state’s allocation to the governor.

“Credit should be given to President Buhari for giving Akwa Ibom State Government money to construct toothpicks factory, tomatoes farm, cattle ranch, and the roads.”

This, according to Enang, was because the, “State Government is operating a feeding bottle economy to FG and doesn’t have an internally generated revenue that could be accounted for ”

“Akwa Ibom people should be inquisitive to how the money allotted to them by the Federal Government is used by their governor.”​