A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, has left the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Agbazuere told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday that he left the PDP due to alleged impunity in the party.

NAN reports that Agbazuere who has held several positions since 2007 in the state, is also a onetime Special Adviser on Public Orientation to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, as well as a former chairman of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the state chapter of the PDP was filled with anti-democratic forces which had made it impossible for good governance to thrive in the state.

He said: “As a democrat, I cannot continue to remain in a party that does not respect the wish of the people.

“There is impunity and imposition of candidates in the PDP and the only way to go is to join a progressive party.”

According to him, he never received salary while serving as special adviser to the governor due to his desire to contribute to the development of the state.

Agbazuere said: “I will soon address a news conference on my defection to the APC, but the fact remains that I am no longer in the PDP.”

Reacting, the state APC Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, confirmed that the former commissioner had joined the party.

Nwankpa said: “The process of joining a party is from the ward. I can confirm to you that Abgazuere has joined our party from the ward and I met him yesterday as a member of the APC.”

NAN further reports that the number of high profile politicians defecting from the PDP to the APC in the state is increasing by the day.

