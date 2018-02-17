No fewer than 42,000 supporters from the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Adamawa State Chapter, on Saturday decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The decampees are the aggrieved members of the PDP who belong to the faction of the former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

Speaking at the occasion, the former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Barrister Ali Ahmed Gulak, said no fewer than 42,000 PDP supporters from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state were defecting to the ruling APC.

Gulak said: “In any political development, the interest of the citizens is paramount and that the ruling APC is addressing the problems of the North East Region especially as regards to security.”

He told the APC leadership that “with the decamping, we are regarding ourselves as advisers to the present administration whether we are appointed or not,” adding that the idea is to correct any anomalies that might have arisen during the course of the present administration in the State.

As the leader of the decampees, Gulak called on all and sundry to bury their differences and join hands with Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla in developing the State in the interest of Adamawa people.”

Speaking while receiving the decampees, the APC National Vice Chairman, North East Zone, Comrade Mustafa Salihu, described as unique for the APC family, adding that they are returning back home.

He described those defecting now as being very patient since they were not moving along with others at the initial stage, when they were hoping the impunity in the PDP would be addressed.

Comrade Salihu assured the decampees of equal treatment while in the party, stressing that they are entitled to contest any position in their interests.

Among those who defected are Felix Tangwami, former State Organizing Secretary of PDP, Chief Medan Teneke, former PDP National Ex-Officio, North East, as well as Jonathan Sanda Lamurde.