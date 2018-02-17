Alhaji Sa’idu Dansadau, National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has urged Nigerians not to vote for corrupt politicians in 2019.

Dansadau, who was a former Senator, made the call while addressing supporters of the party in Kano on Saturday.

“No corrupt politicians should be voted in the upcoming general elections in 2019 as anybody found to have stolen public funds should not be allowed to hold any political office,” he said.

He said there was need for Nigerians to avoid politicians who don’t have the interest of the country at heart but are only interested in amassing public funds through corrupt practices.

According to him, any politician or political office holder found to have stolen N1 billion should be considered as an insane because no sensible person will steal such a huge amount of money and claim to be a leader.

The National Chairman said that the party would not give opportunity to anybody found to have record of corruption to contest for any political office under its platform.

He urged Kano people to embrace the new party in view of its good policies and programmes that are meant to improve the living standard of Nigerians, especially the common man.

“Kano people should lead other Nigerians in accepting and embracing the party. Only people who have strong faith in God will embrace NPM, “Dansadau said.

The National Chairman said that the party would give priority attention to youths in view of the fact that, if given the necessary mentorship, they would take the country to great heights.

He expressed appreciation over the large turnout of the party members at the meeting despite the short notice and commended them for propagating the ideals of the party in the state.

He said the essence of the visit was to meet with traditional rulers, religious and community leaders as well as other stakeholders to explain the ideals of the party.