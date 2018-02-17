The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna chapter has suspended the senator representing Kaduna North senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi was suspended for six months over alleged anti-party activities, alongside a former interim Chairman of Kaduna South Local Government Area, Yahaya Shinko, and 27 other members.

The decision was taken on Friday at an expanded meeting of the State Executive Committee attended by the deputy governor of the state, Bala Bantex, and members of the State House of Assembly, among other stakeholders.

The Acting APC State Secretary, Baba Pate, speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the meeting which held at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna said the party would no longer tolerate indiscipline.

He stated that Senator Hunkuyi and the affected members had created a parallel party secretariat with the intention to factionalise the party, an action which he said amountedd to anti-party activities.

“The party would no longer tolerate acts of indiscipline or insubordination from the members, hence the decision was taken against them in line with the APC constitution,”‎ he said.