Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given insight on why he is supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

The governor said his decision was not for his political gain but because Buhari remained the best candidate that can govern the country presently.

El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan made the disclosure while speaking on behalf of his principal with Vanguard.

Insisting that Nigerians were ready to re-elect Buhari, he noted that those opposed to the President’s second term bid were either afraid of his anti corruption fight or saw him as a stumbling block to the realization of their own political ambitions.

He said, “I do not think it is right to say people are dissatisfied with Buhari. You can categorize people that are dissatisfied with Buhari into three or four categories: those in opposition, those who believe the president should not play their game, those who are corrupt and others who feel that Buhari is a stumbling block to the realization of their presidential ambition.

“In 2010, El Rufai left Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and when he joined CPC, his ambition was to support Buhari. He believed that Buhari had all that it takes to move Nigeria forward.

“He believes in Buhari and as far as we are concerned, for now, Buhari remains the best candidate. It is not a cause we are pursuing to realize our ambition. It is about our confidence in Buhari.

“Before Buhari lost the presidential election in 2011, he made it clear that that was likely going to be the last election that he would contest. It was El Rufai and others that mounted pressure on Buhari to reconsider his position.

“Buhari himself confirmed this publicly and he also said that he was the one that asked El Rufai to contest for the governorship election in 2015.

“El Rufai’s support has nothing to do with his personal interest. He feels that Buhari is the best bet for now.”