The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State Chapter, Felix Obuah, has described Governor Nyesom Wike as God-sent to people of the state.

Obuah stated this, on Saturday, while receiving decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 11 in Okwuzi, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) of the state to the PDP.

He noted that Governor Wike had stretched project execution to all nooks and crannies in the state, and had awarded the renovation of Okwuzi General Hospital.

In the words of Obuah: “I want to use this forum to officially receive you into Peoples Democratic Party. I want to assure you that the Leader of the PDP in Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, knows I’m here.

“Egbema will not be left in the good governance of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike government. He is God-sent to Rivers people. He has awarded contract for the renovation of Okwuzi General Hospital.

“Today, you (APC decampees) will be with me. Today, we have received you and we are happy you have realised that you were deceived by the opposition party in the State”.

Obuah charged the PDP ward chairman in the area not to see them “as new members”, but demonstrate fairness to all members.

Earlier, the former APC Ward 11 chairman, Mr. Sheriff Onyenweibeya, apologized to the State PDP for working against them, saying that they were deceived.

He appealed to Obuah to re-admit them into PDP, saying that they were former members of the party before APC leaders deceived and lured them.

Onyenweibeya expressed: “I want to apologize on behalf of the teeming crowd of APC members in Ward 11. We were deceived to abandon our home (PDP) to join them.

“Now, we have realised that we were deceived. We are sorry, we have realised our mistake. We have realised that PDP is the party on ground in this area. We have gone back to our land, our home, PDP. We are appealing to PDP family to, please, receive us”, he appealed.