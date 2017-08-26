A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Chief Patrick Okomiso, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the agreement would strengthen the bilateral relations between Nigeria and UAE.

Okomiso said in Calabar that the treaty would help the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) to trace stolen funds taken to Dubai and recover them for speedy prosecution of looters of Nigeria’s treasury.

He said: “I am very happy that President Buhari has signed an Extradition Treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Most of the big buildings you see in Dubai are owned by Nigerians. Dubai is fast developing daily, and majority of the wealth are monies stolen by citizens of this country. But I honestly believe that with the treaty signed, monies meant to boost our economy will remain in Nigeria. The EFCC, the Code of Conduct Bureau and all other anti- corruption agencies will function better with the new treaty signed.

“Our education, health and agriculture sector are crying for help. Dubai today is a tourism destination because of stashed cash taken away from this country and we must join President Buhari in the fight against corruption. He alone cannot salvage this nation from the many years of endless looting of our resources.”

Okomiso said President Buhari must be supported to win the fight against corruption.

He admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and altercations that may further divide the country, saying the peace of the nation is not negotiable.

He said Nigerians should continue to pray for President Buhari’s health.

“I pray that God should heal the President to continue towards the direction of full implementation of the extradition treaty. Buhari is doing a great job. If he is healthy and strong, I think he can reduce the level of corruption and impunity in this country. I will support him for 2019,” Okomiso said.