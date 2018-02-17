The former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has lambasted ex-Presidents, Ibrahim Babangida and Olusegun Obasanjo, over their separate statements advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The former Kaduna State governor, who described statements by both ex-leaders as “stupid,” stressed that “nobody should be deceived.”

He maintained that both leaders never performed better than Buhari when they were in power.

Musa made the remark while responding to a question from The Sun.

According to Musa, “That is stupid. Nobody should be deceived. They have not performed better than Buhari. In what way have any of them performed better than Buhari? In fact, you can say Buhari is less exposed to so many things like corruption and so on.

“In the case of PRP, when we supported Buhari right from 2003 when he showed his interest in the presidency, we made it quite clear that of all the people that wanted to rule Nigeria, Buhari was the least risk, we didn’t say he is the most suitable.

“We said he is the least risk, because the level of his courage and credibility was higher than those who were contesting with him. I dare tell you, even today, if you look at those who want to contest with him, almost all of them came from the North.

“Take any of them, who among them can you say is credibly better than Buhari, better in performance than Buhari? This is Nigeria’s tragedy. There is no doubt, Buhari has failed, but those contesting power with him are more likely to fail than him. This is the trouble.

“So we have the task of bringing somebody who can perform better than Buhari. But it is not that easy, because of the leading role of moneybag politics. So how do we get somebody that will perform better than Buhari. I am not campaigning for Buhari. I have never campaigned for him. But this is the truth because we must attach quality to our judgment.”