The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, as an “overwhelmed salesman of a rejected product”.

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Amaechi as the director-general of his reelection campaign.

Although Amaechi has not spoken about the appointment publicly, he told journalists on Thursday that corruption would return “automatically” if the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win in 2019.

In his reaction, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, alleged that the current administration is swimming in corruption.

Ologbondiyan said his party has a dossier of officials in Buhari administration who have been accused of corruption but are protected by the government.

“The Buhari administration is swimming in an ocean of corruption. It is unfortunate that Amaechi and others like him are yet to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians now know that the APC deceived them into believing that they were saints.

“Amaechi’s approach is typical of an overwhelmed salesman of a rejected product who must engage in a shouting bout to gratify his desperate paymasters.

“By trying to re-enact the outworn APC propaganda of tagging others as corrupt while vainly posturing as saints, the campaign director has not only exposed their disdain for Nigerians but also the fact that the presidency and the APC are now mortally afraid of the repositioned and re-oriented PDP ahead of the general election.”