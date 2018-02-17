Mr Babajide Obanikoro, son of former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, on Friday dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senior Obanikoro had in November 2017 left the PDP to join the APC.

His son, who contested chairmanship position of Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area on two occasions under the PDP but lost, joined the APC at Ward C, in his Ikoyi constituency.

He was received into APC by members led by the Ward Chairman, Mr Suleiman Yusuf, and former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr Wale Edun.

Speaking at the declaration, the young Obanikoro said his coming to the APC was to be closer to the people and to contribute his quota to his constituency.

He regretted that he had once had differences with the APC as a result of his membership of the PDP.

Obanikoro said he had retraced his steps to be part of a progressive party promoting the development of the state.

He expressed appreciation for the warm reception given to him by members of his new party and promised to do his best to add value to APC.

“I thank you for the warm reception and I assure you that I will do my best to take the party to greater heights.

“Also I will do my best to ensure that I carry everyone along and we further build the party together in this area,’’ he said.

Obanikoro said he respected the decision of those who were still in the PDP in the area, but urged them to join the APC.

He said his defection meant Ikoyi/Obalende was now for APC, as he was joining with his teeming supporters.

Reacting, Yusuf, the Ward Chairman said the APC was glad to have Obanikoro in its fold.

He said there was no doubt that the politician would add value to his new party, since he comes from a renowned political family.

Also speaking, Edun described the coming of Obanikoro as a plus for the party in the area, describing him as a force to reckon with.

He urged members of the party to gear up for the coming general election by winning new members.

Edun also urged members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, so they could vote the party and ensure its victory in the next election.