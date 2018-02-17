Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have said their mission to Daura, Katsina State, was merely to condole President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of two members of his extended family.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, stated this while asnwering questions from newsmen after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at his private residence in Daura, on Friday.

He dismissed media reports that their mission to Daura was aimed at convincing the president to seek re-election in the presidential election in 2019, adding that the governors also used the opportunity to commend the president for appointing Senator Bola Tinubu as the head of the APC reconciliation committee.

“We are yet to discuss 2019 elections. That would be in the next meeting where we will discuss whether we want to support him to run or not. “But for now we came on the issue of the death of his two relatives and to commend him for action taken on Tinubu as a conciliator,” he said.

Also speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, said they were in Daura to sympathise with the president over the involvement of his son, Yusuf, in a ghastly accident and the death of his two relatives.

He described the appointment of Tinubu as the APC chief mediator as a wonderful initiative by the president, adding,

“After the condolences, we had some very intimate discussion that further bound our relationships and affinity together and I believe this is a continuation of our closed association and support, loyalty and commitment to Mr President’s cause and Nigeria’s cause,” he said.