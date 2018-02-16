The Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Honourable Suraj Adekunbi, has declared that he remains the best governorship aspirant in the state in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Adekunbi, who made the disclosure when he met with All Progressives Congress (APC) Women leaders in Ogun West Senatorial at Ilaro in Yewa North Local Government, noted that it required an highly experienced team member of the rebuilding mission with vast experience in the system of governance to consolidate on the gains of the present administration.

On the increase of gubernatorial aspirants from the zone, the Speaker explained that every citizen of the state was entitled to exercise his franchise.

He expressed optimism that the zone has all the potentials to win the 2019 governorship election if united.

The Speaker said it was time for Ogun West Senatorial District to produce a governor in the state.

Adekunbi promised that women would play a key role in his government if eventually he becomes the governor in 2019.

“I came to say thank you for the support the women has been given Gov. Ibikunle Amosun and myself as the Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly since 2011.

“I am also here to tell you my intention to contest in the 2019 governorship elections. We have the capacity, capability, experience and ready to be the next governor of the state.

”I believe we all know what we want in Ogun West and God will grant our wish,” he said.

Adekunbi appealed to the people of the state to get registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ensure they obtained their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before the elections.

The Speaker, accompanied by his colleague lawmakers, Olayiwola Ojodu and Victor Fasanya, said that the support of the state legislature contributed enormously to the success of the administration.

Earlier, Mrs Funmi Adeniran, Senatorial Women Leader, explained the need for an Ogun West person as successor in 2019 to consolidate on the developmental strides of the present administration.

Adeniran commended the governor for his public endorsement that somebody from Ogun West zone would be his successor, saying the governor had chosen to follow the path of justice and equity.