Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic and religious differences, to work towards a more virile and united nation.

Speaking when members of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) paid him courtesy visit at the Kano Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the governor said the entire six geopolitical zones of the country are so interwoven and interdependent that they cannot be separated by those agitating for the break up of the country.

Ganduje, who played a pivotal role in convincing the CNG to withdraw the quit notice to Ndigbo resident in the northern part of the country, expressed optimism that Nigeria can attain the great strides achieved by the United States (US) in the comity of nations.

According to him: “To keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done. President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that the unity of Nigeria is settled and that it is not negotiable. That the quit notice was withdrawn was in agreement to that statement”.

“We commend the Igbo leaders in the north for coming forward for discussion, because we know that there are very important to us and we too we are very important to them. Unless we sit together, we cannot make progress. We can only flourish when you appreciate that you are important to each other.

“But when one section of the country believes it is only that section that is indispensable to the union of Nigeria, I think that is where we have a problem. “Nigeria is blessed with high population, a great number of ethnic nationalities, different tribes, languages and environment.

“To us, this is a blessing, because we have been saying that each tribe has got its own peculiarities, something that the other one doesn’t have. So, if we come together and we are managing our differences in a modern way, we will be better for us.”

Mallam Mohammed Sharrif, who spoke on behalf of CNG, described Ganduje as a true statesman, in view of the mediatory roles he played between CNG and Igbo leaders resident in the north.