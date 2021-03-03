



Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, has disclosed that a total of 8,384 police personnel would be deployed for various security duties for the March 6, 2021, local government elections in the state.

Ali disclosed that the number to be assigned to election duties next weekend in the 25 local government areas of the state was made up of 8,292 policemen and 92 men drawn from the special constabulary in Delta State.

Specifically, Ali said policemen would be adequately deployed in all the polling units and collation centres as well as some areas identified or suspected to be ‘hot spots’.

The state police boss also announced that no policeman was permitted to escort any politician or candidate in the election throughout the duration of the exercise.

In a statement issued by the state Police Command acting spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, the commissioner assured the citizens and voters adequate protection, but warned those who wished to foment trouble during the council polls to rescind such decision.

According to the statement, “In the light of the forthcoming local government elections in the state next weekend, the state Police Commissioner, Ali, assures all residents that the state police command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the state by deploying its officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.”





The statement further said the commissioner of police “remains resolute in ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process,” adding that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the security of both the electoral materials and officials engaged in this election.

According to Edafe, “This is an appeal from the commissioner of police to frontrunners in these elections to please caution all their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

“He also warned that no police aid or security agent would be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality (VIP) to polling unit or on any movement while the election lasts,” noting that any security aid violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the CP has reiterated that police personnel deployed for the elections would be professional in carrying out their designated duties as assigned.

In a related development, the Chairman of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Chief Michael Ogbodu, has assured the state that the commission has put everything in place for a free, fair and credible election.