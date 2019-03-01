



An old woman, Lydia Nathaniel of Gorobi village in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has donated N40 to the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Adamawa, Emmanuel Bello.

Madam Nathaniel, aged about 80, reached out to Bello during his ward-to-ward campaign tour of Mayo-Belwa local government area on Friday.

She said the amount was part of her contribution to the financing of the candidate’s campaign as she was convinced of his capacity to deliver good governance if voted into office.

The old woman said she had been hearing of the candidate for long and believed in his commitment to selfless service.

“Take my contribution and I will make sure I vote for you on the election day,” Nathaniel said.

Bello, while addressing the people of Gorobi, said he had a 10-point policy programme for the state that touched all sectors of the polity, particularly the rural populace.

He said, “We have innovative and purpose-driven agricultural farmland cooperative settlement scheme for economic growth.

“The programme also includes provision of comprehensive health services, improvement of water supply through dredging of rivers for agriculture and provision of free basic, qualitative and equitable education.”

The candidate said he would enhance security in the state through community engagement and reform the state civil service if voted in.

“My slogan is, ‘Leave no one behind,’ and I assure all Adamawa people that no one will be left behind,” Bello said.