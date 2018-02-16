Dr Ben Nwoye, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Justice Reforms, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku Nwagwu, of masterminding his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nwoye was at the EFCC Enugu Zonal Office on Thursday, to respond to a petition against him, bothering on alleged embezzlement of campaign funds during the 2015 general elections.

In the company of a retinue of party officers and other party members, he arrived at the EFCC office in Enugu at about 10am on Thursday and was grilled by officers of the anti-graft agency for several hours.

He was later released to his lawyer on bail at about 6.45 pm.

Speaking with journalists at his Enugu residence after his release, Nwoye pointed accusing fingers on Buhari’s aide, Juliet Ibekaku, for his arrest.

Nwoye said Ibekaku desperately wants to go to Senate and sees Ben Nwoye as a stumbling block that must be removed.

The Party Boss explained that Ibekaku, having worked in EFCC in the past, was using her contacts in the anti-graft agency and the office of Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), a good gentleman, Abubakar Malami SAN, to malign and harass him.

Nwoye said the initial plan of Ibekaku was to detain him in at EFCC office in Benin, Edo State for calling for the removal of Geoffrey Onyeama as Minister of Foreign Affairs, but some honest people at Benin realized that they do not have jurisdiction on the matter and referred it to the Enugu office.

He said they came to Enugu and used two women, unknown to the party, Ngozi Okoli and Rose Ogbonna, to write a petition against him (Nwoye) under the aegis of Enugu State APC Women Leaders Forum, alleging that he diverted over N20 million released from the National Secretariat for procuring vehicles for youths, women and the state secretariat.

Nwoye, however, made it clear that there was no such money released to the State Secretariat from the National Secretariat for procuring vehicles for anybody.

He said that those who orchestrated his arrest will surely answer for their misdeeds to the Party at the right time.

He said the EFCC investigators, having looked critically at the petition against him, realized that it was falsehood and allowed him to go.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama, says Ben Nwoye must go. He does not belong to our party. During the election, Juliet Ibekaku was still working for EFCC but she deceived us and we fielded her as our deputy gubernatorial candidate.

“She refused to disclose her status to us. She was dismissed by EFCC. She later went to court and got reinstated before she resigned. Because she works with AGF, she is using the name of the gentleman to malign us,” Nwoye said.