Mr Anthony Agbonlahor, a legal practitioner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain focused in the midst of distractions to deliver on his campaign promises.

Agbonlahor made the plea in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said expectations from the president by the electorate who voted him into office “are very high’’ as Nigerians put so much hope in him to fulfill his promises.

Agbonlahor noted that due to pressing national issues, there were enough distractions for the president.

The lawyer, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its early release of 2019 election timetable, saying: “it is an opportunity for politicians to test their popularity’’.

He also commended the separation of the presidential elections from that of the national assembly, saying it would afford candidates to work hard for their votes.

“I support this early release of timetable and separation of elections because it will forestall an unpopular candidate from benefiting from those that worked hard,’’ he said.

The lawyer also tasked students in the Nigerian law school to defeat failure through concentration and dedication to their studies.

He urged law students to eschew frivolities while in school because “there is time for everything’’.