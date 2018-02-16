The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday, described as tissues of lies, the news of the dissolution of the State Executive of the party in Kogi State.

The news of the dissolution was made public on the news item of one of the national television stations.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Friday, said the action did not emanate from the party’s national body, which has the sole power to carry out such action.

According to Abdullahi, the so called dissolution is therefore null and void.

“We want to state that this action does not emanate from the National Working Committee of the party or any of its organ so empowered to do so.

“Although there are issues within the party in Kogi State, the NWC has empowered a committee to investigate the issues and make recommendations.

“The NWC has not been appropriately briefed on the outcome of the Committee’s work and therefore has not taken any decision.

“In this wise, we affirm that the State Working Committee of APC in Kogi State led by the Chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, remains the only recognised Executive Committee of the party in the State until the appropriate organs of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the procedure laid down by the party constitution.

“We wish to affirm that whether in Kogi or elsewhere, the NWC will ensure that justice is done to all concerned and will be guided by the Constitution of the Party and the best interest of the Party.

“At the moment, we believe this action, the purported sacking the Kogi Executive, is prejudicial and incongruous with the party’s desires for reconciliation.

“We enjoin all party members at all levels to desist from taking unilateral actions that are likely to further jeopardise the on-going peace process,” the statement read in part.