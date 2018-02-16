President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Friday, met with 13 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Daura, his country home, Katsina State.

Sources said that the President is likely to inform the governors of his intention to seek re-election or not in 2019.

The President and the governors were earlier scheduled to meet at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, but the meeting was rescheduled for Daura due to Buhari’s engagement.

It would be recalled that President Buhari on Thursday evening arrived Daura to commiserate with members of his extended family who were bereaved recently.

The governors, who were received at the airport by Governor Aminu Masari and a large crowd of supporters and well-wishers, boarded their official vehicles to Daura.

In Daura, the governors are also expected to receive sympathizers who would be trooping to the President’s residence to console him on the death of Hajiya Halima Dauda.

Buhari had earlier lost Hajiya Halima Dauda, his niece and younger sister to his close associate and nephew Mallam Mamman Daura while Hajiya Ai’sha Alhaji Mamman was the wife of the President’s elder brother, Alhaji Mamman.

They have since been buried according to Islamic rites.