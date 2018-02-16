The Niger State chapter of All Progressives Congress will on Saturday 17th February 2018, receive and welcome decampees from other political parties at an event which will have Chief John E. Odigie National Chairman APC and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as guests of honour.

The event in which many bigwigs of opposition parties are expcted to decamp to the ruling party will be hosted by Engr. Mohammed Jibril Imam, Niger State APC Chairman.

Many dignitaries, including Senators, Members House of Representatives, Members State Assembly, Council Chairmen, APC Chieftains, APC officials from National and State levels are expected at the historic grand reception which will hold at Trade Fair Complex Shango Minna

The decampees includes some Excos of PDP in the state, according to a top government officials in Minna who does not want his name in print.

Among those expected to decamp includes former Commissioners, legislators in the State and hundreds of their followers, the source said, while adding that this confirms all inclusive leadership styles of Gov. Sani Bello.