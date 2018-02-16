The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday constituted a panel to probe the recent cases of possible underage voting in Kano State.

Footages were recently circulated which showed voters who were obviously children participating in the local council elections conducted across Kano State last weekend.

Following nationwide outrage that sparked fears of irregularities in the coming general elections, the electoral umpire initially said it should not be blamed for the violations of the electoral law because it did not conduct the Kano council elections.

But while INEC was procedurally correct that Kano State Independent Electoral Commission conducted the election and should be held responsible for alleged abuses, critics blamed INEC officials for registering people who have not attained the age of majority to begin with.

The Nigerian electoral law requires that a voter must be at least 18 years of age.

INEC is the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate.

The investigative panel would start work next week, INEC chairman Mahmud Yakubu said on Friday.

The development was disclosed in a Facebook update Friday morning by Obo Effanga, the resident electoral commissioner in Edo State.