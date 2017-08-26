The pioneer Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Oluwole Oluleye, has joined the Ekiti State governorship race.

Oluleye, who declared his governorship ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said his decision to join the race to succeed Governor Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party was borne out of the conviction that he was capable of bringing about the much needed positive changes in the state.

The Ekiti-born United States-trained technocrat who had earlier on Thursday signified his governorship ambition at his Efon Alaye home town said he desires to return the state to the path of glory and harness the latent potentials of the state for the benefit of the people of the state.

- Advertisement -

While addressing party faithful at the state secretariat, Oluleye said he planned to “Put an end to the denigration of our common heritage as a hardworking race, whose hallmark of integrity is fast eroded by series of political developments in the past. I am home with you to inform you of my genuine desire to give a new lease of life to politics and governance in Ekiti State.”

According to him before declaring his interest, he moved round the state to feel the pulse of the people and was able to identify that the peoples’ collective yearning is for a meaningful, positive and impactful change that have eluded the people in the past.

The governorship aspirant who is a son of the late Major General James Oluleye who had held several national assignments and boasts many years of meritorious service to the country vowed to put the wisdom that comes from experience, and wise counsels of his parents to positively improve the fortunes of the state if elected.