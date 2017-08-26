Borno State Governor and chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in Anambra, Kashim Shettima, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not have any anointed aspirant among the 12 contenders for the party’s governorship ticket in today (Saturday) poll.

Shettima who was in Anambra, where he led a delegation of the party’s aspirants to the Anambra state police command said the party leadership did not also have preferred aspirant, but would work for the emergence of the most popular among the pack.

He said, “We are irrevocably committed to the conduct of free and fair primary. It is truly a family affair and whoever wins, it is considered that APC won.

“Anybody that says we have a candidate from Abuja is merely playing politics.

The President is a democrat who believes in the supremacy of one man one vote. There is no anointed candidate and the party has none too. We urge you all to work as a team through the primary election and at the main election too.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar who welcomed the delegation assured that his Command had made adequate arrangement for the election, while calling on the aspirants to eschew violence during the exercise.

He said, “We have made adequate arrangement for the primary and we urge you to conduct yourselves decorously and do not bring thugs to the venue as we are providing you with all the security that you need.

“We will only allow delegates that are rightly accredited by the panel, so tell your supporters, if they are not delegates, they have no business at the venue.”

The CP also provided three hotlines to the aspirants to reach security personnel in the case of any breach of the peace at the venue.