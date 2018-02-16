The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it will implement the amended Electoral Act, if it gets the President’s accent.

INEC National Commissioner, Voter Education and Publicity, Solomon Soyebi, disclosed this when he appeared on a Lagos-based television programme, yesterday.

He said the commission operates within the ambit of the law, and noted that it would be difficult for the electoral body to challenge the law, when it is, in fact, bounded by it.

“Everybody has a role to play in the governance of Nigeria; ours is just to conduct elections and we have nothing to do with the making of the law. So, if the law is made today, we are just there to obey it,” he said.

Soyebi, however, said in some cases, INEC can challenge any frivolous court order if it feels unsatisfied with it, but not the law.

He, however, recommended that all elections should be conducted the same day, as it is in some developed countries, stressing that it can also be achieved in Nigeria.