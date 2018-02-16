Olapade Agoro, the national chairman of National Action Council (NAC), on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately resign just like former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa.

Agoro, in a press conference addressed on the state of the nation at his Apata, Ibadan residence on Thursday, declared that President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed Nigerians.

He declared that the president should immediately tender his resignation letter because he has failed Nigerians in the areas of economy, security and even the fight against corruption.

The NAC’s national chairman said it was unfortunate that the president, who is claiming to be fighting corruption, is himself swimming deeply in corruption.

He added that the ruling APC had become a “den of corrupt elements” as corrupt politicians, who jumped the fence into the political party, are left out the hook as soon as they joined the APC.

“Buhari is a noise maker on the issue of the fight against corruption. He himself is leading a corrupt government,” he said.

While lamenting that the almost three years rule of Buhari-led APC government is worse than the dark days of late General Sani Abacha, Agoro accused Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of having wrongly led Nigerians into the mess.

The NAC’s national chairman also described “the yeoman task now given to Tinubu by President Buhari to appease APC leaders” as attempting to wake up the dead.

“It is like waking Tinubu to wake up the dead. We heard of a man who woke up the dead, and that man is Jesus Christ. Jesus woke up Lazarus, who was dead for four days. Now, President Buhari is asking Tinubu to wake up the APC that has died for almost four years, and has already been buried.

Agoro said: “Tinubu has been given an impossible task. Tinubu has to go from one Nigerian to another; he has to visit every home to appease Nigerians. He wrongly led us into this mess.”